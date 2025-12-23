Pistons' Caris LeVert: Questionable against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LeVert (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
The Pistons could hold LeVert out of action, with Tuesday being the back end of a back-to-back. Javonte Green and Daniss Jenkins stand out as possibilities for an expanded role if LeVert is out.
