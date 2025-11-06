LeVert ended Wednesday's 114-103 victory over the Jazz with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes.

LeVert continues to be an essential piece for Detroit off the bench, as he led the second unit in scoring. The Pistons are 4-0 since LeVert returned from his hamstring injury, and he is averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in that span.