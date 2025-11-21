LeVert (ankle) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

The veteran swingman missed Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left ankle sprain, with the contest being the second part of a back-to-back for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey (knee) is nearing his season debut, meaning LeVert should soon have more competition for minutes in the backcourt. For the campaign so far, LeVert has averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes per tilt across 10 games.