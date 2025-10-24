LeVert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Houston.

LeVert is dealing with tightness in his hamstring, so the Pistons will exercise some caution here and hold him out, which should open up minutes for Ronald Holland, Duncan Robinson and Javonte Green. With Detroit's next two games coming as a Sunday-Monday, back-to-back set, there's a chance LeVert will need to spend at least one more game on the sidelines.