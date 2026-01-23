site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Ruled out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeVert (illness) will not play Friday against the Rockets.
No surprise here, as LeVert was previously labeled as doubtful. Marcus Sasser and Jaden Ivey could see a slight uptick in playing time with this news.
