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Pistons' Caris LeVert: Ruled out Thursday
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LeVert (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
The veteran swingman is sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set. More playing time will be available to Kevin Huerter, Daniss Jenkins and Ronald Holland on Thursday.
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