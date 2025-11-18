LeVert has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left ankle sprain.

LeVert wasn't known to be nursing an injury, but he may have tweaked his ankle in Monday's 127-112 win over the Pacers, when he was limited to just 17 minutes despite Detroit being without several key contributors. He'll be held out of the second leg of a back-to-back set, but LeVert could be ready to go for Saturday's tilt against the Bucks. LeVert's absence for at least one more game would give the red-hot Daniss Jenkins a clearer pathway to minutes Tuesday, even if all of Tobias Harris (ankle), Ausar Thompson (ankle) and Cade Cunningham (hip) return to action following multi-game absences.