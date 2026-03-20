LeVert had 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 victory over the Wizards.

With Cade Cunningham (chest) out indefinitely, LeVert is one of several Pistons who could see increased minutes and usage. LeVert has been pretty underwhelming for the most part this season, however, and Daniss Jenkins and Kevin Huerter are likely to be better grabs in fantasy hoops.