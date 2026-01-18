LeVert totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 121-78 victory over the Pacers.

LeVert struggled with efficiency in this one, though he was still one of five Detroit players to score in double figures. He also led the Pistons in blocks. The veteran guard has appeared in four straight outings following a four-game absence due to left knee tendinopathy, chipping in at least two combined steals-plus-blocks in all of them. During that span, he has averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 17.8 minutes per game.