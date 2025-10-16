Pistons' Caris LeVert: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
LeVert (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
LeVert has been limited by an undisclosed injury during training camp but will get exhibition reps Thursday. The veteran swingman could work into the second half against Washington.
