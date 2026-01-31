This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Won't play Friday
LeVert (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
LeVert will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to an illness. The veteran guard's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Nets. Daniss Jenkins may continue to see increased playing time due to LeVert being sidelined.