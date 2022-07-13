Edwards had his free agent rights renounced by the Pistons on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Edwards was let go to clear cap space for the Pistons' offseason transactions. He played four games for Detroit at the end of last season after spending his first two years in the league seeing spot minutes with Boston.
