Lanier chipped in three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 127-112 victory over Indiana.

Lanier has played at least 18 minutes in his last four straight games, averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 threes in that span. While this is all likely due to the respective absences of Cade Cunningham (hip), Tobias Harris (ankle) and Ausar Thompson (ankle), Lanier will continue to see extended run until one of the aforementioned players return.