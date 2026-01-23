Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Friday.

Lanier hasn't been a regular participant for the NBA team this season, but he has been quite productive lately with the Cruise, tallying more than 17 points in five of his last six G League matchups. Lanier could continue to see minutes off the bench for the Pistons while getting most of his playing time in the lower-level league for the rest of the season.