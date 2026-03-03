site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-chaz-lanier-recalled-to-nba-521382 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Recalled to NBA
•
1 min read
Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Monday.
Lanier has 20 NBA appearances to his name this season for an average of 8.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read