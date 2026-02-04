Detroit recalled Lanier from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.

Lanier will return to the Pistons after he played 28 minutes Tuesday in the Cruise's 135-105 victory over the Memphis Hustle, finishing with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two steals, one assist and one block. The rookie will likely be available for the Pistons' next game Thursday against the Wizards but could still find himself outside of the rotation.