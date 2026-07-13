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Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Strikes for 24 points in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lanier logged 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-12 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 86-75 Summer League loss to the Knicks.

Although he didn't offer much outside of the scoring department, Lanier torched the nets and knocked down a game-high eight triples while leading all players in scoring. The 24-year-old has reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back games, and over three appearances in Las Vegas this summer, he's averaging 20.3 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3 percent from beyond the arc.

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