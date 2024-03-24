Metu posted 17 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Metu got his first start Sunday after coming off the bench the last two games since signing a 10-day contract with Detroit, posting a team-high-tying point total while ending two rebounds shy of a double-double in a balanced outing. Metu posted his second-highest point total of the 2023-24 campaign, recording at least 17 points and eight rebounds in two outings.