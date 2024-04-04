Metu accumulated nine points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-113 loss to Atlanta.

The 27-year-old big continues to provide the Pistons with a strong defensive presence in the paint. Since taking on a regular role in the frontcourt rotation March 20, Metu has averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.4 minutes over the last eight games, starting two of them. He's recorded at least one block in six straight contests, while Wednesday's five steals were a career high.