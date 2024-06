The Pistons declined Metu's team option Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The option was worth $2.65 million, but the Pistons are opting to go in a different direction. Metu made 14 appearances for the Pistons in 2023-24, averaging 10.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per game.