Pistons' Chris McCullough: Signs with Detroit
McCullough signed a contract with the Pistons on Sunday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The contract is just for training camp, but McCullough is a candidate who could impress during the preseason and find a way onto Detroit's 15-man roster. The former Syracuse standout played in 19 games for the Wizards last season and would most likely provide depth behind Blake Griffin, Jon Leuer and Henry Ellenson if he does make the team.
