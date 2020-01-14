Pistons' Christian Wood: Added to injury report
Wood is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to right knee soreness.
Wood appears to have picked up the injury during Monday's matchup against the Pelicans, though it didn't seem to impact his performance. The team will re-evaluate the forward's status closer to tipoff.
