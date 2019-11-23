Pistons' Christian Wood: Another big night off bench
Wood scored 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, a season-high four blocks, an assist and a steal in only 12 minutes during Friday's 128-103 win over the Hawks.
Game script and an opponent that didn't put up much of a fight in the frontcourt led to an incredibly efficient performance from the 24-year-old, one game after Wood needed only 18 minutes against the Bulls to post his second double-double of the year. Already on his fifth NBA team since debuting in 2015, Wood seems to be finding a home behind Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin in Detroit, but his limited court time will make it tough for him to return much fantasy value on a consistent basis.
