Wood collected 18 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Bucks.

Wood committed five fouls and four turnovers but still delivered a double-double despite coming off the bench in this one. Wood has logged a double-double in four of the last five games and seems likely to continue contributing at a high level regardless of his role.