Pistons' Christian Wood: Available Monday
Wood (knee) is active for Monday's contest against Philadelphia, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wood will return to the court Monday following a two-game absence due to a left knee bruise. The forward is currently averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over 26 outings this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Good to go•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Upgraded to probable•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Out at least one week•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Out Friday, headed for MRI•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Knee injury not viewed as significant•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...