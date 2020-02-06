Pistons' Christian Wood: Big night off bench
Wood scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the Suns.
The 24-year-old is emerging as a significant second-unit weapon for the Pistons. Wood has scored 20 or more points in four of the last nine games, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 boards, 1.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 23.3 minutes a night over that stretch. In the unlikely event Andre Drummond gets moved at the trade deadline, Wood would be the heir apparent as the starting center, but even in his current role he's providing fantasy value.
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Season-high minutes total•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores 11 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores 20, nears double-double•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Supplies 10 points•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Leads team in points off bench•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Plays through sore knee•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...