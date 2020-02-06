Wood scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the Suns.

The 24-year-old is emerging as a significant second-unit weapon for the Pistons. Wood has scored 20 or more points in four of the last nine games, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 boards, 1.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 23.3 minutes a night over that stretch. In the unlikely event Andre Drummond gets moved at the trade deadline, Wood would be the heir apparent as the starting center, but even in his current role he's providing fantasy value.