Pistons' Christian Wood: Cleared for Sunday
Coach Dwane Casey said Wood (foot) will play Sunday against the Kings, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Wood likely suffered the sprained right foot in Friday's win over the Suns, but the injury won't be significant enough to cost him any game action. Expect Wood to remain in the starting five for a third straight game Sunday, especially with Detroit down another big man in Thon Maker (ankle).
