Pistons' Christian Wood: Continues strong play in loss
Wood compiled 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 loss to the Knicks.
Although the team was fighting fatigue from a back-to-back, Wood came through with another respectable stat line in the loss. Andre Drummond's departure and Blake Griffin's season-ending knee injury created the perfect storm of opportunity for the UNLV product, and he's quickly become the Piston's most productive player. Wood spearheads a youth movement in what is clearly a rebuilding campaign in Detroit, and his 22 point, 10.2 rebound average since taking over the starting center position is a good indicator of his future value for the franchise.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.