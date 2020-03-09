Wood compiled 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 loss to the Knicks.

Although the team was fighting fatigue from a back-to-back, Wood came through with another respectable stat line in the loss. Andre Drummond's departure and Blake Griffin's season-ending knee injury created the perfect storm of opportunity for the UNLV product, and he's quickly become the Piston's most productive player. Wood spearheads a youth movement in what is clearly a rebuilding campaign in Detroit, and his 22 point, 10.2 rebound average since taking over the starting center position is a good indicator of his future value for the franchise.