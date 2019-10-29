Pistons' Christian Wood: Delivers double-double off bench
Wood scored a team-high 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and a block in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 96-94 win over the Pacers.
The 24-year-old is playing for his fifth team since being an undrafted rookie in 2015, but Wood looked like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in this one, recording his third career double-double while setting a career high in made threes. He put up strong numbers last season over eight games for New Orleans, so this kind of production isn't completely out of the blue, but Wood will need to show he can do it more consistently before he's worth a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.
