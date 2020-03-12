Pistons' Christian Wood: Dominant line versus 76ers
Wood went for 32 points (14-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 loss to the 76ers.
Wood poured in a career high scoring total while stuffing the stat sheet across every category. He has been absolutely dominant since Detroit traded Andre Drummond, as Wood has stepped up and scored 20-plus in 10 of his last 14 appearances.
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Continues strong play in loss•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Hits 30 points for first time•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores career-high 29•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Cleared to play•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Posts 20 points, 12 boards•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.