Wood went for 32 points (14-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 loss to the 76ers.

Wood poured in a career high scoring total while stuffing the stat sheet across every category. He has been absolutely dominant since Detroit traded Andre Drummond, as Wood has stepped up and scored 20-plus in 10 of his last 14 appearances.