Pistons' Christian Wood: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Wood went off for 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 loss to the 76ers.
Wood was much more effective than Thon Maker, who filled in as the starting center with Blake Griffin (hamstring) and Andre Drummond (rest) sidelined. Wood is helping his case to make the team with performances like this, though he's unlikely to hold much fantasy value even if he does remain on the roster.
