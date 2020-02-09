Wood produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 95-92 loss to the Knicks.

Wood has unseated struggling rookie Sekou Doumbouya as the starting power forward for the past two games, but it's been the trade of Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers that's really allowed Wood to settle into a higher-usage role on offense for Detroit. The 24-year-old has long been a per-minute monster, and now he's finally getting the level of playing time necessary to make a major fantasy splash. Wood has notched double-doubles in his back-to-back starts and is averaging 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block while playing 30-plus minutes in each of the past four contests. The potential return of Markieff Morris (illness) could hurt Wood a bit, but Wood will at least remain worth holding in 12-team leagues until his playing time and production actually dips.