Wood finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Bulls.

Wood chipped in with his second double-double of the season, scoring in double-figures for the fifth time in 13 games. He's been remarkably productive in limited bench minutes so far and is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 60.4 percent from the field, 55.6 percent form three and 63.0 percent from the line in 15.0 minutes per game this year.