Wood put up 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Pistons' 108-99 loss to the Bulls.

Wood has shown the ability to put up some fantasy-friendly stat lines when he gets meaningful minutes, but Saturday's performance shouldn't necessarily be taken as a sign that he'll be in store for an elevated role moving forward. For one, starting center Andre Drummond played only 19 minutes before being ejected after accruing his second technical foul, so there was plenty of playing time up for grabs in Detroit's frontcourt. Additionally, Markieff Morris (foot) returned from a seven-game absence and stepped back in as the backup power forward, creating another roadblock to minutes for Wood. The UNLV product at least looks to be ahead of Thon Maker on the depth chart, so Wood should stick in the rotation as Drummond's primary backup Monday versus the Pelicans.