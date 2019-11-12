Pistons' Christian Wood: Dropped from rotation
Wood (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Pistons' 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
Though Blake Griffin (hamstring) only logged 24 minutes in his season debut Monday, his return in a limited role was enough to bump Wood from the rotation. With Griffin healthy again, Wood's hopes for regaining a rotation spot will likely hinge on Thon Maker playing himself out of the backup center role.
