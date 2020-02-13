Pistons' Christian Wood: Drops 26 points, 12 boards
Wood went off for 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.
Wood reached double figures in scoring for the seventh straight game and logged his third double-double in the last four. He's up to eight double-doubles through 53 appearances this season, this after managing two through his first 51 career contests. Wood has benefitted most from Andre Drummond's departure, and the 24-year-old big man should be scooped up immediately if he's still sitting on any waiver wires.
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Double-doubles in second straight•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Puts up impressive double-double•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Starting at power forward•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Big night off bench•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Season-high minutes total•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Scores 11 points off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...