Wood went off for 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.

Wood reached double figures in scoring for the seventh straight game and logged his third double-double in the last four. He's up to eight double-doubles through 53 appearances this season, this after managing two through his first 51 career contests. Wood has benefitted most from Andre Drummond's departure, and the 24-year-old big man should be scooped up immediately if he's still sitting on any waiver wires.