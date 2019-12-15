Pistons' Christian Wood: Drops double-double in win
Wood posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's win over the Rockets.
Wood finally grabbed his fourth double-double of the year after falling just short in each of his past two games. Though he's seeing just 15.3 minutes per game, the 23-year-old's been outstanding this season as the Pistons' versatile backup big-man. Wood's currently ranked sixth in the league in effective field goal percentage and fifth in true shooting percentage as he's hitting a remarkable 62.8 percent of his shots from the floor, 44.1 percent of his threes and 66.1 percent of his free-throws. That said, Wood's averages of 9.1 points and 5.0 rebounds likely aren't enough for him to secure a roster spot in standard formats for the time being.
