Pistons' Christian Wood: Earns roster spot
Wood secured a roster spot with the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wood beat out veteran Joe Johnson -- who was waived Monday -- for the team's final roster spot. In five preseason games with Detroit, the 24-year-old posted averages of 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.
