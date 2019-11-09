Pistons' Christian Wood: Fails to score in Friday's loss
Wood amassed just two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Indiana.
Wood missed his only shot on Friday, failing to capitalize on another promising opportunity. He has shown flashes of upside so far this season but it is too hard to trust him in standard formats. If you are able to stash him, Wood could turn things around later in the season. However, with Blake Griffin (hamstring) nearing a return, Wood could even find himself out of the rotation altogether at stages moving forward.
