Wood had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 FT) and nine rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-81 loss at the Jazz.

Wood has been slightly inconsistent with his scoring of late, but he continues to convert shots at an impressive rate and his 61.3 percent from the field ranks as one of the highest in the league. He's never going to be a volume scorer, but most of his value comes from his efficiency shooting the ball.