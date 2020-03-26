Pistons' Christian Wood: Fully cleared from coronavirus
Wood is fully recovered from coronavirus, as he tested negative late Wednesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Wood is the first known NBA player to fully recover from coronavirus, which he tested positive for nearly two weeks ago. This is a good step forward for Wood and the league, but there are still many more hurdles to clear before the season starts back up in some capacity.
