Woods poured in 22 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 24 minutes Thursday night, as the Pistons beat the Wizards 132-102.

Woods was one of eight Pistons to score in double-figures. The third-year player was questionable with a bone bruise (knee), but played and capitalized on some garbage time. Wood has talent and is capable of booming. As of now he is buried in the Detroit frontcourt.