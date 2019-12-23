Pistons' Christian Wood: Good to go
Wood (knee) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wood was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, and the team has now announced that he'll be available. He's missed the last two matchups with a knee injury but figures to come off the bench Monday night.
