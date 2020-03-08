Pistons' Christian Wood: Hits 30 points for first time
Wood poured in a career-high 30 points (13-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with 11 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 111-105 loss to the Jazz.
In the month that has passed since the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Wood stands out as one of the clear winners. With Andre Drummond now plying his trade in Cleveland, Wood has emerged as the focal point of the Pistons offense. In the 11 games since the deadline, Wood is averaging 22.0 points, 10.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 block in 33.8 minutes while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 78.1 percent from the charity stripe. He's a must-start option in every format.
