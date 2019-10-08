Wood tallied 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 19 minutes during the Pistons' 115-91 preseason loss to the Magic on Monday.

Wood got his quest for a roster spot off to a highly impressive start, pacing the Pistons bench in scoring and rebounds during the lopsided loss. The fifth-year pro is capable of filling multiple positions and was impressive for the Pelicans at the tail end of last season, so there's certainly a chance he makes enough of an impression to stick on Detroit's roster with a strong enough exhibition slate.