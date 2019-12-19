Pistons' Christian Wood: Knee injury not viewed as significant
Wood, who was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Raptors early, appears to have avoided a major knee injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The early results of evaluations on Wood's left knee sprain weren't too bad, indicating that the 23-year-old forward likely avoided a major setback. That said, Woods seems like a good bet to miss Friday's game against the Celtics. Look for an official update on his status to come later this week as he progresses through various tests on his knee.
