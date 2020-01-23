Pistons' Christian Wood: Leads team in points off bench
Wood scored 23 points (7-7 FG, 0-0 3PT, 9-11 FT) and added three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over Sacramento.
Wood was perfect from the field on the evening, making each of his seven shots. He also had a good night from the free-throw line, banking nine of his 11 attempts there. It was the 24-year-old's first game over 20 points since Dec. 26.
