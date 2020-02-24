Pistons' Christian Wood: Lights it up off the bench
Wood finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine boards, one assist, and two blocks in 31 minutes of a 107-104 loss to Portland on Sunday.
Wood fell one board shy of his third consecutive double-double as the third-year pro continues to light it up off the Piston's bench. His role in the second unit hasn't deterred his playing time, as he's logged at least 30 minutes in six games this month. He'll face the Nuggets on Tuesday.
