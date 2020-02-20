Pistons' Christian Wood: Moves to bench
Wood will come off the bench Thursday against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Wood started the last four games heading into the All-Star break, but he'll give way to Sekou Doumbouya in the starting lineup Thursday. Across seven games this month, Wood is averaging 18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Drops 26 points, 12 boards•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Double-doubles in second straight•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Puts up impressive double-double•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Starting at power forward•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Big night off bench•
-
Pistons' Christian Wood: Season-high minutes total•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...