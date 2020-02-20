Play

Wood will come off the bench Thursday against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Wood started the last four games heading into the All-Star break, but he'll give way to Sekou Doumbouya in the starting lineup Thursday. Across seven games this month, Wood is averaging 18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.7 minutes.

