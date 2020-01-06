Wood will start Sunday's game against the Lakers, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

In an effort to match up with the oversized Lakers, coach Dwane Casey will go with Wood up front, alongside Andre Drummond and Sekou Doumbouya. Tony Snell will shift down to shooting guard, while Svi Mykhailiuk moves to the bench. Wood has seen at least 18 minutes in each of the last five games as the Pistons have dealt with injuries to Blake Griffin and Markieff Morris.